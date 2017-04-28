Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $902.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) will report sales of $902.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tiffany & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $917.2 million and the lowest is $879.04 million. Tiffany & Co. reported sales of $891.3 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will report full-year sales of $902.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.5 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tiffany & Co..

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.33%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TIF shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Tiffany & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.34.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) opened at 92.37 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $56.99 and a 52-week high of $97.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/analysts-expect-tiffany-co-tif-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-902-87-million-updated.html.

In other news, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $711,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Winter Jennifer De sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $1,973,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,490.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,246. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 66.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.8% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.