Analysts Expect PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.37 million. PRGX Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGX shares. Barrington Research raised shares of PRGX Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of PRGX Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Monday.

Shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) remained flat at $6.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. 27,298 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $143.51 million, a PE ratio of 163.75 and a beta of 0.99. PRGX Global has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 37,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $235,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $70,784.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 51,219 shares of company stock worth $321,017 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in PRGX Global by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 451,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 29,452 shares in the last quarter. HCSF Management LLC boosted its stake in PRGX Global by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 2,915,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 141,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PRGX Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,650,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,738,000 after buying an additional 34,310 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PRGX Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PRGX Global during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc (PRGX), together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit and spend analytics services. The Company provides recovery audit, procure-to-pay performance improvement, spend analytics and risk management services principally to large businesses and government agencies. The Company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific and Adjacent Services.

