Analysts Expect Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) to Post $1.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will report $1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin Corp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Parker-Hannifin Corp reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.33 to $7.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin Corp.
Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.52. Parker-Hannifin Corp had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen and Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin Corp from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on Parker-Hannifin Corp in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.
Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) traded down 1.18% on Tuesday, hitting $153.59. 1,309,947 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.73. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $99.10 and a one year high of $163.14.
In other news, EVP Jon P. Marten sold 7,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $1,231,895.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,914,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 18,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,192,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,675,032 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,535,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,100,000 after buying an additional 647,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,859,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,316,000 after buying an additional 382,022 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,701,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 818,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,578,000 after buying an additional 355,986 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Parker-Hannifin Corp Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.
