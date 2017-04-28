Analysts Expect NewLink Genetics Corp (NLNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) will report earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NewLink Genetics Corp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($0.92). NewLink Genetics Corp reported earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewLink Genetics Corp will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NewLink Genetics Corp.

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.20. NewLink Genetics Corp had a negative net margin of 303.49% and a negative return on equity of 56.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewLink Genetics Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of NewLink Genetics Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of NewLink Genetics Corp from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NewLink Genetics Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) opened at 15.50 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $452.85 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. NewLink Genetics Corp has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NewLink Genetics Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in NewLink Genetics Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NewLink Genetics Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NewLink Genetics Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in NewLink Genetics Corp by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewLink Genetics Corp

NewLink Genetics Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for cancer treatment. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic and small-molecule immunotherapy product candidates for a range of oncology indications. Its biologic product candidates are based on its HyperAcute immunotherapy technology platform, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system.

