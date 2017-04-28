Analysts Expect Enbridge Inc (ENB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) to report $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Enbridge posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) traded down 0.59% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311,689 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.62. Enbridge has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $45.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4,143.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 10.6% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System.

