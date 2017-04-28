$192.23 Million in Sales Expected for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) will announce sales of $192.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.55 million and the highest is $195 million. Dunkin Brands Group posted sales of $189.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full year sales of $192.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840.55 million to $858.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $890.1 million per share, with estimates ranging from $872.6 million to $905.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company earned $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNKN shares. Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc decreased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “$192.23 Million in Sales Expected for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) This Quarter” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/analysts-expect-dunkin-brands-group-inc-dnkn-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-192-01-million-updated.html.

In other news, SVP Weldon W. Spangler sold 35,438 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $1,964,328.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,380.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Varughese sold 9,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $491,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,180. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 116,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 89,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,828,000 after buying an additional 29,536 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) opened at 56.46 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.20.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc is a franchisor of quick service restaurants (QSRs) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard serve ice cream. The Company franchises restaurants under its Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. The Company operates through four segments: Dunkin’ Donuts-U.S., Dunkin’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International and Baskin-Robbins-U.S.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.