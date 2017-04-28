Analysts Expect Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Diamondback Energy reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,050%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $7.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 82.83%. The firm had revenue of $185 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Expect Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) to Announce $0.63 EPS” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/analysts-expect-diamondback-energy-inc-fang-to-announce-0-63-eps-updated.html.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) traded down 1.20% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,106 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average is $101.43. The company’s market capitalization is $9.47 billion. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $203,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,146,685. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. DG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $754,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.