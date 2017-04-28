Danaos Co. (DAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Danaos an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAC shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Danaos from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danaos stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Danaos worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) opened at 1.75 on Tuesday. Danaos has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The stock’s market cap is $192.15 million.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company earned $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.30 million. Danaos had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Danaos’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaos will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation is a holding company and an international owner of containerships, chartering its vessels to a range of liner companies. The Company’s principal business is the acquisition and operation of vessels. The Company conducts its operations through the vessel owning companies, whose principal activity is the ownership and operation of containerships that are under the management of a related party of the company.

