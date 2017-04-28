Analysts Expect CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will report $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm earned $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.28 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CONE. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.92.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) traded up 0.42% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 731,799 shares. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 723.84%.

In other CyrusOne news, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 11,779 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $599,551.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,956.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $506,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,132,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in CyrusOne by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust raised its stake in CyrusOne by 42.2% in the third quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in CyrusOne by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner, operator and developer of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. The Company’s data centers are generally purpose-built facilities with redundant power and cooling. The CyrusOne National IX Platform (the National IX Platform) delivers interconnection across states and between metro-enabled sites within its footprint and beyond.

