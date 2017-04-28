Analysts Expect Banner Co. (BANR) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.74. Banner posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Banner had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) traded down 1.81% during trading on Friday, reaching $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,915 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.78. Banner has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $60.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In other news, VP Keith A. Western sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $449,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,750.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Michael Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $559,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,411 shares of company stock worth $1,495,053. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Banner by 22.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Banner by 10.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Banner by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 37,993 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Banner by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its subsidiaries, Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank. Banner Bank is a regional bank, which offers a range of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities in its primary market areas.

