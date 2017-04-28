Analysts Expect AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc (APFH) to Post $0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect that AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:APFH) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvancePierre Foods Holdings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvancePierre Foods Holdings will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AdvancePierre Foods Holdings.

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings (NASDAQ:APFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company earned $409.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

APFH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut AdvancePierre Foods Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AdvancePierre Foods Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings (NASDAQ:APFH) traded down 0.22% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.62. 893,360 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.44. AdvancePierre Foods Holdings has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90.

In other AdvancePierre Foods Holdings news, insider James L. Clough sold 12,328 shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $356,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernie Panchot sold 4,522 shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $130,866.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,864.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,494 shares of company stock valued at $13,582,094.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APFH. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings during the third quarter worth about $1,192,481,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,413,000 after buying an additional 313,553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings during the third quarter worth about $40,338,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,573,000 after buying an additional 409,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings by 488.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,345,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,070,000 after buying an additional 1,116,835 shares during the last quarter.

About AdvancePierre Foods Holdings

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings, Inc is a producer and distributor of ready-to-eat sandwiches, sandwich components and other entrees and snacks. The Company operates through four segments. The Foodservice segment’s portfolio of products includes breakfast sandwiches, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Philly steaks, fully cooked hamburger-patties, country-fried steak, stuffed entrees and chicken tenders.

