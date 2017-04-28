Analysts Expect Abbott Laboratories (ABT) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company earned $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Roger Bird sold 13,222 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $595,254.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,228.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Mason sold 35,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,455,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,705.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,139. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 29,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 244,339 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 32,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) traded down 1.86% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,426,957 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.98%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

