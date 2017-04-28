Analysts Anticipate Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc (ZLTQ) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zeltiq Aesthetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.09). Zeltiq Aesthetics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zeltiq Aesthetics will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zeltiq Aesthetics.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZLTQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

In other news, insider Mark J. Foley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $557,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,293,381.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley Hauser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,107.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zeltiq Aesthetics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,994,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,882,000 after buying an additional 52,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Zeltiq Aesthetics by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,579,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,165,000 after buying an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC increased its stake in Zeltiq Aesthetics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,720,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after buying an additional 306,200 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Zeltiq Aesthetics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,432,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zeltiq Aesthetics during the fourth quarter worth $41,354,000.

Shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) traded down 0.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.41. 1,079,481 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3133.89 and a beta of 1.01. Zeltiq Aesthetics has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69.

About Zeltiq Aesthetics

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing products utilizing its controlled-cooling technology platform. The Company’s product, the CoolSculpting System, is designed to reduce stubborn fat bulges. The Company sells its CoolSculpting system primarily to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic specialists and obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN) physicians.

