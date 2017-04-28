TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report sales of $40,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics also posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $40,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $160,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $28.00 target price on TG Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $30.00 target price on TG Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $78,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William James Kennedy sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $87,787.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 4,631,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $15,511,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,004,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after buying an additional 227,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 40.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 315,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) opened at 11.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. The company’s market cap is $678.51 million. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc (TG) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies. TG-1101 (ublituximab) is a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific epitope on the cluster of differentiation (CD20) antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes.

