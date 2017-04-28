Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.49). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. The company earned $0.32 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYRS shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $28.00 price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) traded down 3.74% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. 10,794 shares of the company traded hands. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. The stock’s market capitalization is $355.32 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 113,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $660,000. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company offers a gene control platform designed to analyze the unexploited region of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in human disease tissue to identify and drug targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. The Company is focused on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases and is building a pipeline of gene control medicines.

