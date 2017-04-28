Analysts Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Synopsys posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm earned $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.73 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Synopsys from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) traded down 0.06% during trading on Friday, hitting $70.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,130 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.87. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $73.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analysts Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/analysts-anticipate-synopsys-inc-snps-will-post-earnings-of-0-56-per-share-updated.html.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $696,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $350,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,723.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,723 shares of company stock worth $8,464,293. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 24.3% in the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 108,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Synopsys by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,401,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 237,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.