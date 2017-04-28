Analysts Anticipate Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) to Post -$1.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) to announce ($1.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.75). Spark Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($4.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spark Therapeutics.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.09. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

ONCE has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other Spark Therapeutics news, Director Anand Mehra sold 84,654 shares of Spark Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $5,504,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Barge Joseph La sold 5,000 shares of Spark Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $665,033.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,519 shares of company stock worth $14,405,052 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Spark Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Spark Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,413,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in Spark Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) traded up 4.16% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.09. 240,878 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $1.62 billion. Spark Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.25.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its pipeline includes a product candidate targeting choroideremia (CHM), which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial and a product candidate for hemophilia A, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial.

