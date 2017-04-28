Zacks: Brokerages Expect MRC Global Inc (MRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $808.36 Million

Brokerages forecast that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will announce $808.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $861.5 million and the lowest is $770.2 million. MRC Global reported sales of $783 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $808.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.7 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business earned $719 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.88 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 13.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of MRC Global to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $65,604.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 55.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,081,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 385,229 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,506,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,189,000 after buying an additional 183,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 389,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 50,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) opened at 18.46 on Friday. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.75 billion.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc is an industrial distributor of pipe, valves and fittings and related products and services to the energy industry. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Canada and International. Its U.S. segment includes the United States Eastern Region and Gulf Coast, and the United States Western Region.

