Analysts Anticipate Mastercard Inc (MA) to Post $0.94 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Mastercard posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 71.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC set a $123.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Mastercard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.89 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 205,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $22,279,103.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,064,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,394,242,267.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $85,723.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,268.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,468,648 shares of company stock worth $158,608,754. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) traded down 0.22% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.22. 2,690,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.71. The stock has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.26. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $113.50. Mastercard also saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,046 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 488% compared to the typical daily volume of 348 call options.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/analysts-anticipate-mastercard-inc-ma-to-post-0-94-eps-updated.html.

Mastercard Company Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.