Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.87 Billion

Brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to post sales of $9.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.44 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $12.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $9.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.88 billion to $37.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.5 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $31.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm earned $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. FBN Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) opened at 18.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 3.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $24.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 831,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $18,629,679.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,830.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 257,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $5,760,358.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 412 shares in the company, valued at $9,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,604,844 shares of company stock worth $35,480,436. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,135.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

