Analysts Anticipate ePlus Inc. (PLUS) to Post $0.79 EPS

Equities analysts predict that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings. ePlus posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm earned $326.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.86%.

PLUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.31 price target on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $354,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.77, for a total transaction of $304,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in ePlus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 468,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,957,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in ePlus by 19.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 465,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,938,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,929,000 after buying an additional 135,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ePlus by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,167,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ePlus by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) traded down 0.42% on Friday, hitting $71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 86,691 shares. ePlus has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.19.

About ePlus

ePlus inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of selling, leasing, financing and managing information technology. It operates through two segments: technology and financing. The technology segment sells information technology (IT) hardware products, third-party software and maintenance contracts, its own and third-party professional and managed services, and its software.

