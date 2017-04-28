Analysts Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Diana Shipping reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 131.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 40,357,800.0% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 403,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 403,578 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $13,379,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 932,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 876,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) traded down 7.42% on Tuesday, hitting $5.49. 818,558 shares of the stock were exchanged. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The stock’s market cap is $443.33 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of shipping transportation services. The Company specializes in the ownership of dry bulk vessels. As of February 16, 2017, the Company’s operating fleet consisted of 48 dry bulk carriers, of which 23 were Panamax, four were Kamsarmax, three were Post-Panamax, 14 were Capesize and four were Newcastlemax vessels, having a combined carrying capacity of approximately 5.7 million deadweight tonnage (dwt).

