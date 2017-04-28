Analysts Anticipate Alamos Gold Inc (US) (AGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc (US) (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamos Gold Inc (US)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. Alamos Gold Inc (US) posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc (US) will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alamos Gold Inc (US).

Alamos Gold Inc (US) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Alamos Gold Inc (US) had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Alamos Gold Inc (US)’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.04.

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) traded up 1.42% during trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. 3,293,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.14 billion. Alamos Gold Inc has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $10.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Alamos Gold Inc (US)’s payout ratio is presently -9.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc (US) by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc (US) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc (US) by 5.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 115,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc (US) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc (US) during the third quarter worth about $110,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc (US) Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based mid-tier gold producer. The Company owns and operates the Mulatos Mine, as well as the Esperanza, Agi Dagi, Kirazli and Camyurt gold development projects. The Mulatos mine is located within the 30,536 hectares Salamandra group of concessions in the state of Sonora in northwest Mexico.

