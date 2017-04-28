Analog Devices (ADI) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.23

News articles about Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Analog Devices earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Vetr upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pacific Crest increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

Shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) traded down 0.05% during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.94. 652,441 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average of $74.21. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $84.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $984 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post $4.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $4,164,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,612,172.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $451,582.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at $251,047.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,855 shares of company stock worth $13,453,448 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (Analog Devices) designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. Its products include Analog Products, Converters, Amplifiers/Radio Frequency, Other Analog, Power Management and Reference, and Digital Signal Processing Products.

