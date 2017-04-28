Amphenol (APH) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.19

News headlines about Amphenol (NYSE:APH) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amphenol earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 56 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) opened at 72.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.86. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $73.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post $2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amphenol from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen and Company assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor- based products, and coaxial and specialty cable. The Company operates through two segments, which include Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions.

