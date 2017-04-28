Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business earned $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 5.48%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Avondale Partners downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) opened at 41.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.63.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Andrew M. Stern sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $189,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $296,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,934. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute and sub-acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include nurse and allied solutions, locum tenens solutions and other workforce solutions.

