Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $955-1, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $978.79 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised Amkor Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.18.

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) traded down 4.46% on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,106,509 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 2.44. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $914 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post $0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $68,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/amkor-technology-inc-amkr-releases-q2-earnings-guidance.html.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. The Company’s packaging and test services are designed to meet application and chip specific requirements, including the type of interconnect technology; size, thickness and electrical, and mechanical and thermal performance.

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.