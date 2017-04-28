Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 million. On average, analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post $-1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1.06 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) traded down 1.79% on Friday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,688 shares. The company’s market cap is $1.10 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $9.61.
In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 49,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Amicus Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of a set of treatments for patients living with devastating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product, migalastat HCl is a small molecule that can be used as a monotherapy and in combination with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for Fabry disease.
