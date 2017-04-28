Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 million. On average, analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post $-1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1.06 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) traded down 1.79% on Friday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,688 shares. The company’s market cap is $1.10 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $9.61.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 49,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Amicus Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/amicus-therapeutics-inc-fold-set-to-announce-earnings-on-monday.html.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of a set of treatments for patients living with devastating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product, migalastat HCl is a small molecule that can be used as a monotherapy and in combination with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for Fabry disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.