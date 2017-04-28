47,439 Shares in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Acquired by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. FMR LLC raised its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,509,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,565,000 after buying an additional 6,173,032 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 13,380,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,037,000 after buying an additional 2,044,353 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings by 232.1% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,163,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,624,000 after buying an additional 6,403,781 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings by 7.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,831,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,428,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after buying an additional 823,839 shares during the period.

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) opened at 38.63 on Friday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $643 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.52 million. Servicemaster Global Holdings had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post $2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SERV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Servicemaster Global Holdings in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicemaster Global Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In related news, SVP James T. Lucke sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $841,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,711.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie sold 127,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $5,086,255.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,795.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,476. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Servicemaster Global Holdings

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The Company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield and the Franchise Services Group. Its portfolio of brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec.

