AMI Asset Management Corp Raises Stake in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. J M Smucker accounts for 1.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.15% of J M Smucker worth $22,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. State Street Corp raised its position in J M Smucker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,330,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,666,000 after buying an additional 53,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in J M Smucker by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,113,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,529,000 after buying an additional 56,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in J M Smucker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,613,000 after buying an additional 54,290 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in J M Smucker by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,417,000 after buying an additional 42,336 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in J M Smucker by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,344,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,193,000 after buying an additional 351,144 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) opened at 126.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.11. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $122.05 and a 1-year high of $157.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.41%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post $7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

WARNING: “AMI Asset Management Corp Raises Stake in J M Smucker Co (SJM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/ami-asset-management-corp-purchases-520-shares-of-j-m-smucker-co-sjm-updated.html.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered J M Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.91.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 3,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.87 per share, for a total transaction of $419,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.