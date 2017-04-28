AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Position in Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,714 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 73,016 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.26% of Matador Resources worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,519,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,653,000 after buying an additional 839,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Matador Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,280,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,505,000 after buying an additional 131,656 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,241,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after buying an additional 102,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Matador Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,202,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,612,000 after buying an additional 129,941 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,171,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,943,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) opened at 21.93 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $2.19 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41. Matador Resources Co has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $28.51.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.85 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 176.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post $0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTDR. FBR & Co set a $32.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank set a $31.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $242,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia P. Forrester bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. The Company’s segments include exploration and production, and midstream.

