Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact AMETEK (AME) Share Price

News headlines about AMETEK (NYSE:AME) have been trending positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AMETEK earned a daily sentiment score of 0.32 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) opened at 57.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $973 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.84 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post $2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

In other news, VP William Joseph Burke sold 14,483 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $800,330.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 5,433 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $290,556.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 373,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,068,920. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures instruments for the process, power and industrial and aerospace markets.

