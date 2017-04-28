Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact American Woodmark (AMWD) Share Price

News headlines about American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) have been trending positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Woodmark earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 62 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) opened at 92.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $60.80 and a 52-week high of $92.50.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post $4.30 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, major shareholder William F. Brandt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $369,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,858,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,409,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,446,450. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact American Woodmark (AMWD) Share Price” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/american-woodmark-amwd-receiving-positive-news-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces.

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.