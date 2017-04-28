American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. American Vanguard Corp. had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Vanguard Corp. to post $0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.69 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) traded down 2.05% on Friday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 90,895 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.25 million, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.27. American Vanguard Corp. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from American Vanguard Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. American Vanguard Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVD shares. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Vanguard Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Vanguard Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Feltl & Co. reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Vanguard Corp. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, insider Johann Venter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,553. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ulrich Trogele acquired 7,000 shares of American Vanguard Corp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,011.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,105. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC C.V.

