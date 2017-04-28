American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) CEO Eric G. Wintemute Sells 20,000 Shares

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) CEO Eric G. Wintemute sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $339,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,830.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) opened at 17.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $502.53 million, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.27. American Vanguard Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm earned $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. American Vanguard Corp. had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 4.36%. American Vanguard Corp.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that American Vanguard Corp. will post $0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from American Vanguard Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. American Vanguard Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

AVD has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Vanguard Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Feltl & Co. restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard Corp. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard Corp. by 18.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard Corp. by 11.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Corp. Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC C.V.

