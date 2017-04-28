Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact American River Bankshares (AMRB) Share Price

News headlines about American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American River Bankshares earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) opened at 14.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business earned $5.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post $0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other American River Bankshares news, Director Jeffrey Owensby bought 3,310 shares of American River Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $50,113.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,113.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is American River Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s primary business is serving the commercial banking needs of small to mid-sized businesses. The Bank accepts checking and savings deposits; offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit; makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, secured real estate loans, and other installment and term loans, and offers other customary banking services.

