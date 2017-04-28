American National Bank Has $1.378 Million Stake in World Fuel Services Corp (INT)

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,148 shares during the period. American National Bank owned approximately 0.05% of World Fuel Services Corp worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services Corp during the third quarter worth $103,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in World Fuel Services Corp during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services Corp by 18.1% in the first quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in World Fuel Services Corp during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services Corp by 6.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) opened at 36.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.09. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. World Fuel Services Corp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company earned $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post $2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. World Fuel Services Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

World Fuel Services Corp Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation is engaged in providing aviation, marine and land energy, logistics and technology solutions to customers and suppliers around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Aviation, Marine and Land. In its Aviation segment, the Company offers fuel and related products and services.

