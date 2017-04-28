Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) Position Maintained by American National Bank

American National Bank continued to hold its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline Corp during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 33.1% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline Corp during the third quarter worth $211,000. CGOV Asset Management purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline Corp during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline Corp during the third quarter worth $268,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) opened at 31.84 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Pembina Pipeline Corp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. Pembina Pipeline Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Desjardins cut shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates through four segments. The Conventional Pipelines segment consists of the tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities to deliver crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota, United States.

