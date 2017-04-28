American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) Receives $18.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMID shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) traded up 1.69% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 78,554 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. American Midstream Partners has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm’s market capitalization is $787.79 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. American Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $835,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in American Midstream Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 250,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in American Midstream Partners by 2,841.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 19,463 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in American Midstream Partners by 1,174.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 365,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 336,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

American Midstream Partners Company Profile

American Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company provides midstream infrastructure that links producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate and specialty chemicals to numerous intermediate and end-use markets.

