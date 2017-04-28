American Express Company (AXP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News stories about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Express Company earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the payment services company an impact score of 74 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) opened at 80.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.64. American Express Company has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $82.00.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. American Express Company had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. American Express Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express Company will post $5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of American Express Company in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of American Express Company in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Barclays PLC set a $83.00 target price on American Express Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of American Express Company in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Instinet raised American Express Company from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/american-express-company-axp-given-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-17-updated.html.

In other news, insider L Kevin Cox sold 32,726 shares of American Express Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,550,337.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,581.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Brennan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.74 per share, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.