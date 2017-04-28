American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Stake Cut by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power Company were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company by 50.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company by 14.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 293,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,814,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 38,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company by 6.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) opened at 68.10 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.82.

American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. American Electric Power Company had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. American Electric Power Company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. American Electric Power Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.32%.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/american-electric-power-company-inc-aep-shares-sold-by-first-command-bank-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of American Electric Power Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power Company from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power Company in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $86,592.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc (AEP) is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The service areas of the Company’s public utility subsidiaries cover the states of Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.