American Capital Senior Floating Ltd (ACSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

American Capital Senior Floating Ltd (NASDAQ:ACSF) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

American Capital Senior Floating (NASDAQ:ACSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. American Capital Senior Floating had a net margin of 46.90% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business earned $4.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect American Capital Senior Floating to post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American Capital Senior Floating Ltd (NASDAQ:ACSF) traded down 0.37% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. 74,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $134.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.33. American Capital Senior Floating Ltd has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. American Capital Senior Floating’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.10%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Capital Senior Floating from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About American Capital Senior Floating

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive, risk-adjusted returns over the long term primarily through current income while seeking to preserve its capital. It manages a leveraged portfolio composed primarily of diversified investments in first lien and second lien floating rate loans principally to the United States-based companies (collectively, Senior Floating Rate Loans or SFRLs), which are referred to as leveraged loans.

