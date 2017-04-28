American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the airline’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Vetr upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.58.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) traded down 3.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,349,971 shares. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.93. American Airlines Group also saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 33,629 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 248% compared to the average daily volume of 9,667 call options.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company earned $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 86.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post $4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.37%.
In other news, EVP Maya Leibman sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $442,399.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,761,712.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $361,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $17,025 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,157,776 shares of the airline’s stock worth $801,096,000 after buying an additional 4,560,205 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,954,493 shares of the airline’s stock worth $144,774,000 after buying an additional 1,347,744 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,712 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $7,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.
