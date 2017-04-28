America First Multifamily Investors LP (ATAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 50.35% and a return on equity of 8.38%. On average, analysts expect America First Multifamily Investors to post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) traded up 1.72% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 218,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $354.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $6.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. is engaged in acquiring, holding, selling and dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds, which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing (collectively Residential Properties) and commercial properties.

