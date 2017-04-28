AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

AMC Entertainment Holdings has a payout ratio of 69.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) traded down 1.30% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. 1,368,143 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. AMC Entertainment Holdings has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $35.65.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business earned $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. AMC Entertainment Holdings had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Sunday, February 5th. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment Holdings from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded AMC Entertainment Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.05.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron bought 31,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,030.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,030.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors.

