Zacks Investment Research Lowers AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) to Hold

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. FBR & Co upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.05.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) opened at 30.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.53. AMC Entertainment Holdings has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $35.65.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. AMC Entertainment Holdings had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business earned $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment Holdings news, CEO Adam M. Aron purchased 31,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,030.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,082,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 158.4% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,403,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,237,000 after buying an additional 860,447 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after buying an additional 388,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,645,000 after buying an additional 631,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 733,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after buying an additional 117,246 shares in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors.

