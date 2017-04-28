Donald R. Caldwell Sells 582,862 Shares of Amber Road Inc (AMBR) Stock

Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) major shareholder Donald R. Caldwell sold 582,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $4,115,005.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Donald R. Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Donald R. Caldwell sold 258,578 shares of Amber Road stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,970,364.36.

Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) traded up 0.49% during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. 78,996 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. Amber Road Inc has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company’s market capitalization is $223.02 million.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company earned $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.67 million. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amber Road Inc will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amber Road in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amber Road has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amber Road during the fourth quarter worth $6,414,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its position in Amber Road by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 387,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 250,605 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amber Road by 554.5% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 287,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 243,235 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amber Road during the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Amber Road by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 311,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 98,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc is a provider of cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions. The Company’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management, supply chain visibility and event management, international trade compliance, and Global Knowledge trade content database to importers and exporters, non-vessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

