Short Interest in Amarin Co. plc (AMRN) Drops By 1.7%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,031,026 shares, a drop of 1.7% from the March 15th total of 6,137,319 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,192,897 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Charlemagne Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) traded down 0.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,184 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. The stock’s market capitalization is $859.71 million. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business earned $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price objective on Amarin Co. plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $5.00 target price on Amarin Co. plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin Co. plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin Co. plc in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Amarin Co. plc Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company with operations in lipid science focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. The Company operates through the development and commercialization of Vascepa segment. The Company’s lead product, Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) capsule, is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

