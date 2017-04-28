AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Receives $29.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAG. Jefferies Group LLC set a $40.00 price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 63.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 223,092 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 49,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) traded down 0.81% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 519,219 shares. The firm’s market cap is $837.87 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.12 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post $6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s segment is the manufacture, development and commercialization of products and services for use in treating various conditions, with a focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Its offerings focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care, including its product, Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection); services related to the collection, processing and storage of umbilical cord blood stem cell and cord tissue units operated through Cord Blood Registry (CBR); its product, Feraheme (ferumoxytol), for intravenous (IV) use, and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse.

