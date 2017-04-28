Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.55 million. Altra Industrial Motion Corp had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Altra Industrial Motion Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion Corp updated its FY17 guidance to $1.83-1.93 EPS.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) traded up 10.38% during trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. 332,808 shares of the stock traded hands. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Altra Industrial Motion Corp’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In other Altra Industrial Motion Corp news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,175 shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $46,635.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,000.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,244,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after buying an additional 120,492 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. It manufactures a range of couplings suitable for various industrial and specialty applications.

